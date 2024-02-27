The big picture: The legislation, which is expected to be vetoed if it reaches the state's Democratic governor, would legalize the murder of undocumented immigrants, who often have to cross ranches that sit on the state's border with Mexico.
While the bill does not mention immigrants, state Rep. Justin Heap (R.) said in a committee hearing in February the bill was intended to close a loophole by which migrants have moved within the U.S., per the Arizona Mirror.
The bill would modifyArizona's Castle Doctrine, which already allows the use of deadly force against home intruders if deemed necessary for protection.
Context: George Alan Kelly, an Arizona rancher, was accused of killing a migrant, Gabriel Cuen Buitimea, walking through his 170-acre property last year, per the Arizona Republic.