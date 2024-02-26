Share on email (opens in new window)

Qatari officials unveiled plans to further expand its liquefied natural gas export capacity — something that's become a politically charged topic in the United States. Why it matters: The announcement Sunday is a bet on robust long-term demand driven by Asia.

The latest: State-owned QatarEnergy is adding another 16 million metric tons annually of production by 2030, which would bring its total to 142 by decade's end.

"We still think there's a big future for gas for at least 50 years forward and whenever we can technically do more, we'll do more," energy minister and QatarEnergy CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told reporters in Doha, per Reuters.

The big picture: The U.S. last year became the world's largest LNG exporter, ahead of Qatar and Australia, with shipments pushing or even exceeding 90 million tons, per various estimates.

Friction point: The White House recently paused new export licenses to major markets to review economic and environmental effects of the U.S. surge.

Republicans and a few Democrats have bashed the decision.

But Biden officials emphasize that U.S. exports are slated to nearly double by 2030, based on projects already approved and under construction.

What's next: Qatar's move will likely fuel arguments that the U.S. is sacrificing market and geopolitical leverage.