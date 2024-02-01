Skip to main content
What's next in the big LNG fight

The next moves in the battle over President Biden's pause on new liquefied natural gas export approvals are coming into sharper focus.

Why it matters: Backers and critics are fighting a well-financed battle to sway the eventual policy outcome — and 2024 politics while Biden's review unfolds.

What's next: House energy committee Republicans announced a Feb. 6 hearing; the Senate's energy panel has a Feb. 8 session.

  • Look for Republicans and Senate Energy Chairman Joe Manchin (D) to strongly attack the pause.
  • And look for House Republicans to bring up legislation to require approvals.

The other side: The League of Conservation Voters announced a $2 million TV, digital and ground effort to rally support for the White House action.

  • It's a taste of election-year messaging by climate and industry groups.

The intrigue: Like many energy fights, this one heavily partisan, but also partly regional.

  • The Washington Examiner reports that Pennsylvania's Democratic senators — whose state is major gas producer — oppose Biden's move.

Catch up fast: Biden officials last week halted approvals while they review the climate, market and security basis for permits.

The bottom line: The review will unfold behind closed doors, but it will be noisy outside them.

