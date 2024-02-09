Two weeks ago today, President Biden issued a pause on new export approvals for liquefied natural gas. Here are a few things we've learned during the policy's young and tumultuous life.

Why it matters: There's lots of organization and money involved, helping to make this LNG move one of the most intense, well-coordinated energy policy battles this century.

This energy journalist's inbox overflows daily with dueling analyses, open letters, and more trying to influence the future of exports.

Powerful business and industry groups are making reversal a priority. Capitol Hill Republicans — while currently lacking votes to overturn it — are using hearings and messaging bills to make it politically tough.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal explores how philanthropies under the Rockefeller family, Michael Bloomberg and other deep pockets were "key funders" of climate campaigners who won the pause — but want a permanent freeze.

Zoom out: The whole world is watching. Yes, this only affects projects that would come online years down the road, and U.S. exports will keep growing this decade regardless.

But energy importers have long planning horizons, and gas buyers in Europe and Asia are watching intently.

Context: It's a test of faith in fighting climate change. Reams of research show that keeping Paris Agreement goals alive means moving quickly away from fossil fuels — especially new projects that will live for decades.

Yet gas displaces coal in some places. The University of Texas-Austin's Arvind P. Ravikumar points to his research showing that in scenarios in line with Paris' 1.5°C target, LNG can only help cut emissions for another decade.

But the world isn't on that Paris road, so LNG is a hedge. "[I]f the world misses that temperature target, and most signs suggest it will, natural gas could continue to help cut power-sector emissions over a longer time period," he writes in MIT Technology Review.

And there are lots more variables (I'm skipping methane today) when weighing whether natural gas is a climate friend or foe.

Yes, but: The timeline remains vague. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk wouldn't offer specifics at a Senate hearing Thursday, Axios Pro: Energy Policy's Nick Sobczyk reports.

But he said DOE would complete its review in "months, not years."

The bottom line: "My guess, and I think it's probably a pretty well-educated guess, [is] that it will conveniently not be concluded prior to the election," said GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

