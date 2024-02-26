Samsung will enter the race for finger real estate later this year with its Galaxy Ring, unveiled Monday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Why it matters: The smart ring — a category popularized in recent years by the Oura Ring — marks Big Tech's latest push into health.
Zoom in: The Galaxy Ring tracks sleep, fertility and heart and respiratory rates, and has a "Vitality Score" feature to indicate how physically and mentally ready you are for your day, Wired writes in its review.
- It comes in different sizes and colors, and is "surprisingly lightweight and comfortable," per Wired.
The intrigue: Since it doesn't have a screen itself, "Samsung is positioning the Galaxy Ring as a device for people who want the benefits of a smartwatch without feeling inundated with data," Wired notes.
- Yes, but: Wearers obviously have to access that data via an app on a phone with a screen. (It only works with Android phones.)
My thought bubble: I've long given up on the idea of wearables. Anyone familiar with screenshots of my phone screen knows I can barely keep that thing charged.