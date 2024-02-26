Samsung will enter the race for finger real estate later this year with its Galaxy Ring, unveiled Monday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Why it matters: The smart ring — a category popularized in recent years by the Oura Ring — marks Big Tech's latest push into health.

Zoom in: The Galaxy Ring tracks sleep, fertility and heart and respiratory rates, and has a "Vitality Score" feature to indicate how physically and mentally ready you are for your day, Wired writes in its review.

It comes in different sizes and colors, and is "surprisingly lightweight and comfortable," per Wired.

The intrigue: Since it doesn't have a screen itself, "Samsung is positioning the Galaxy Ring as a device for people who want the benefits of a smartwatch without feeling inundated with data," Wired notes.

Yes, but: Wearers obviously have to access that data via an app on a phone with a screen. (It only works with Android phones.)

My thought bubble: I've long given up on the idea of wearables. Anyone familiar with screenshots of my phone screen knows I can barely keep that thing charged.