Watch: An Axios event on clean energy industry growth

Axios hosted an event in Washington, D.C. featuring conversations with Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) and senior adviser to the president for international climate policy John Podesta on the policies and investments supporting the continued growth of the U.S. clean energy industry.

Why it matters: Investment in the clean energy sector has increased significantly since the Inflation Reduction Act set forth new incentives and funding intended to spur industry growth and expand the nation's green energy production capabilities.

What they're saying: There is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to supporting the infrastructure, investment and technology that is needed to meet global emissions reductions targets and transition away from fossil fuels.

"It shouldn't be easier to have a multi-state pipeline project than a multi-state transmission project, and we just need to level the playing field," Rep. Levin said. "So if we do that, I think we can unlock the full potential of the IRA."

Secretary Granholm called on the oil and gas industry to consider expanding their portfolios to include geothermal energy as a cleaner energy source. "We have huge potential with advanced and enhanced geothermal in this nation, and they're in a perfect position to take advantage of that," she said.

Podesta outlined his goals for U.S. climate policy leading up to this year's COP29 conference, noting the important role finance will play in helping developing economies transition to clean energy sources. "There's still a lot of work to do, I think, particularly on delivering at a global level the finance that's going to be necessary, particularly to help developing economies transition and build strong economies, deal with energy poverty, build decent societies based on clean energy, not fossil fuel."

Sponsored content:

In a View from the Top sponsored segment, Elemental Excelerator CEO Dawn Lippert and LinkedIn co-founder Allen Blue emphasized the importance of workforce development in continuing to support the growing clean energy industry.

"I think it's important to realize these jobs are coming and they're here," Dawn Lippert said. "Since the IRA was passed, Climate Power's report shows that 270,000 jobs have been created in clean energy."

Thank you to Elemental Excelerator, Climate Power and Ceres for sponsoring this event.