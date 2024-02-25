The Department of Health and Human Services found that refugees and asylum seekers who entered the country between 2005 and 2019 generated nearly $124 billion in net federal, state and local government revenues — after taking into account the costs of caring for them.
What they're saying: Johnston called Denver's cuts "shared sacrifice" in early February.
"This is what good people do in hard situations as you try to manage a way to serve all of your values."
In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson has allocated roughly $150 million for immigrants in his 2024 budget, but a recent agreement with state and county leaders demands another $70 million.
Johnson has still not allocated that money amid accusations from some Black constituents and leaders that the new arrivals are being prioritized over existing local communities.
New York has implemented cost-saving measures at its humanitarian relief centers and is renegotiating vendor contracts, per S&P's report.
In part thanks to those measures, the city dropped its cost estimates for sheltering new arrivals to $4.2 billion and $4.9 billion for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Zoom out: Other cities and states that have been hit less hard by the crisis are still crunched for resources.
Massachusetts has spent at least $360 million on sheltering, transportation and services in fiscal year 2024 as of Feb. 8. Officials estimate emergency shelters will cost nearly three times as much next fiscal year.