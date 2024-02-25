Sen. Lindsey Graham booed at Trump South Carolina victory speech

South Carolina Sens. Tim Scott, former presidential candidate, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) cheer on former President Trump at an election night watch party on Feb. 24 in Columbia, South Carolina

Graham was met with boos from the crowd while appearing on stage beside Trump in Columbia after he was projected to beat former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

"I love him, he's a good man," Trump said. "We have a highly opinionated group of people here."

Graham during his brief remarks called Trump "the most qualified man to be president United States."

Driving the news: "Another man, not a lot of people know him, he doesn't do too much television, he happens to be a little bit further left than some of the people on this stage, but I always say, when I'm in trouble on the left, I call up Lindsey Graham," Trump said.

Trump has previously joked Graham could help him score "liberal" votes.

Between the lines: Graham has faced criticism from some Republicans in his home state at Trump events who have called him a "traitor."

At a rally last year in Summerville, South Carolina, Trump's defense of Graham also prompted jeers from the crowd.

He also received boos at a rally in Pickens.

Graham isn't up for re-election until 2026.

Flashback: While Graham ran against Trump for president in 2016, he became a staunch defender of the former president during his administration.

Graham as Senate Judiciary Chair oversaw the confirmation of three Trump-appointed justices to the Supreme Court.

After the Jan. 6 insurrection, Graham said from the Senate floor that he and Trump had "a hell of a journey," adding, "Count me out. Enough is enough."

He later voted to acquit Trump during his second impeachment trial and has since publicly aligned himself with the GOP presidential frontrunner.

Recently, he defended Trump's controversial remarks about NATO.

