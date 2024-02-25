Sen. Lindsey Graham booed at Trump South Carolina victory speech

Graham was met with boos from the crowd while appearing on stage beside Trump in Columbia after he was projected to beat former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
"I love him, he's a good man," Trump said. "We have a highly opinionated group of people here."
Graham during his brief remarks called Trump "the most qualified man to be president United States."
Driving the news: "Another man, not a lot of people know him, he doesn't do too much television, he happens to be a little bit further left than some of the people on this stage, but I always say, when I'm in trouble on the left, I call up Lindsey Graham," Trump said.
Trump has previously joked Graham could help him score "liberal" votes.
Between the lines: Graham has faced criticism from some Republicans in his home state at Trump events who have called him a "traitor."