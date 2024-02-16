Share on email (opens in new window)

Jeff Zucker's RedBird IMI has agreed to buy London-based film and TV producer All3Media for £1.15 billion, the firm announced Friday. Why it matters: The deal continues Zucker's bet on the future of content production as Hollywood and the U.K. TV business cuts costs.

What's happening: RedBird IMI is buying the producer from Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global, which acquired All3Media in 2014 for £550 million.

Zucker will become the chair of the All3Media board. CEO Jane Turton and COO Sara Geater will continue to lead the company.

RedBird IMI beat out suitors including Banijay, ITV, Sony and Peter Chernin's The North Road Company.

Zoom in: All3Media is one of the largest content producers in the world, with more than 50 production and distribution companies in the U.K., Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand and the U.S.

Its companies are known for series including "Fleabag," "Undercover Boss" and "Squid Game: The Challenge."

Catch up quick: All3Media is the fifth investment for RedBird IMI.