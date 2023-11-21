RedBird IMI publicizes interest in Telegraph

Share on email (opens in new window)

Jeff Zucker's RedBird IMI has shared its plan to acquire the Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine. Why it matters: A deal could set a regulatory precedent as it involves a U.S. firm, funded by Abu Dhabi money, buying U.K. publications.

The latest: The boards of the Telegraph Media Group and the Spectator announced Tuesday morning that the sale processes are paused until after a court hearing scheduled for Dec. 4.

Of note: RedBird IMI is a joint venture between investment firm RedBird Capital and International Media Investments, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company. Zucker is RedBird IMI's CEO.

Details: Under terms of the agreement, RedBird IMI will provide a package of loans to the Barclay family that owns the publications, including a £600 million loan against the Telegraph and Spectator, which it plans to convert into equity.

IMI alone will also provide a similarly sized loan secured against other Barclay family businesses and commercial interests, RedBird IMI said in a statement.

RedBird Capital will manage the titles, while IMI will be a passive investor only, according to a RedBird IMI spokesperson, who added that acquirers would be "entirely committed" to maintaining the existing editorial team and its editorial independence.

Press Gazette first reported the details.

Catch up quick: David and Frederick Barclay bought the titles for £665 million in 2004. Lloyds Banking Group seized control of the publications in June of this year over its debts.

What they're saying: A group of Conservative lawmakers raised concerns over the potential deal's foreign influence in a recent letter to deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, business secretary Kemi Badenoch and culture secretary Lucy Frazer, according to The Guardian.