How Biden's lawyers pressured the Justice Department on Robert Hur report

President Biden's lawyers urged Attorney General Merrick Garland in last-minute appeals to note their concerns about special counsel Robert Hur's report on the president. Why it matters: The newly released letters show how worried Biden's team was about Hur's depiction of the 81-year-old president as a man with a "poor memory."

Zoom in: Biden's lawyers accused Hur of breaking Justice Department norms by going public with his findings instead of writing a confidential report, according to letters made public Thursday by Politico, the Washington Post and the New York Times.

argued that Hur's "criticism of President Biden mirrors one of the most widely recognized examples in recent history of inappropriate prosecutor criticism of uncharged conduct." During the 2016 campaign, FBI Director James B. Comey held a press conference to discuss his findings from an investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server, then said he had no reason to recommend charges.

The other side: "The identified language ... is not offered to criticize or demean the President," associate deputy attorney general Bradley Weinsheimer replied to Biden's lawyers the next day.