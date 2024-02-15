Russia pursuing "troubling" anti-satellite weapon, White House confirms

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby during a press conference on Feb. 15. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Russia is pursuing a "troubling" anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) that has not been deployed into space and cannot cause "physical destruction" on Earth, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday. Why it matters: Kirby was responding to a cryptic alert sent out on Wednesday by House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner, who described the weapon as a "serious national security threat."

Details: Kirby would not disclose the specific capabilities of the weapon and would not say whether the U.S. has or is developing a defense strategy against it.

Some media outlets reported Wednesday that the weapon is "nuclear-capable."

Kirby did not confirm if that description applied to the ASAT but he noted that the term has several meanings. He pointed to nuclear submarines, which can launch nuclear weapons and use nuclear power for propulsion.

Editors note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.