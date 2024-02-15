Robert Hur set for March 12 testimony to Congress on Biden probe

Special counsel Robert Hur will testify to a Republican-led House panel next month on his investigation into President Biden, Axios has learned. Why it matters: House Republicans are eager to dig in on Hur's findings about Biden's mental acuity and memory.

What we're hearing: Hur will give public testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on March 12, according to a source familiar with the matter.

House Republicans have also requested transcripts and any audio or video recordings of Hur's interview with Biden.

Hur, a former U.S. attorney, has reached out to former Justice Department colleagues to potentially help prep him for the hearing, Axios' Alex Thompson reported.

Zoom in: While Hur was tapped to investigate Biden's retention of classified documents in the period after his vice president, House Republicans are likely to press him on Biden's age and mental fitness for office.

Hur's final report, in which he laid out his reasons for not prosecuting Biden, included details of Biden's alleged memory lapses in the interview.

Republicans quickly jumped on those findings as proof of Biden's deteriorating faculties.

The other side: Biden's team has pushed back hard on Hur's report and cast the former Trump appointee as a biased and politically motivated actor.