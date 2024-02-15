44 mins ago - Business
Pelion Venture Partners gets first "modernized" SBIC license
Pelion Venture Partners of Salt Lake City secured up to $125 million in matching funds from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Pelion is the first licensee under a plan SBA launched last summer to modernize the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program, thus opening up billions of dollars to VC funds.
Details: SBA says it received more than 100 SBIC licensing pre-screen forms and licensing management assessment questionnaire applications between last August and December.
- The agency also gave green light approval toward licensing Stifel North Atlantic for its first SBIC license under a joint program with the Defense Department to focus on critical technologies.