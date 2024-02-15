Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu, BET+, Prime Video and Apple TV+. What we're watching: The sixth season of "Love Is Blind," a new series about the most iconic names in fashion and a new show from rapper Vince Staples. Situational awareness: Oscar-nominated films "Oppenheimer" and "The Color Purple (2023)" will stream tomorrow on Peacock and Max, respectively.

"Love Is Blind" season 6 — Available now on Netflix

Quick takes: This cast brings unique storylines, but they're nowhere near as unhinged as season five's group.

What they're saying: "There were days we did 15 hours' worth of dating in a day. Sometimes it was six hours with the same girl towards the end," Trevor, a 31-year-old project manager, told Axios. "I'd equate two weeks in the pods to, like, a year's worth of dating in terms of how well you actually know that person."

Go deeper: Q&A with "Love Is Blind" cast

"The New Look" — Available now on Apple TV+

State of play: Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche star as fashion icons Christian Dior and Coco Chanel in this new series about how the pair and their contemporaries (Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga) survived Nazi occupation in France and changed global fashion.

Creator Todd A. Kessler did more than seven years of research for this project.

What they're saying: "[Projects based on a true story] require a tremendous amount of research because then it creates an authenticity," executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Axios. "I think the audience smells a rat when you don't do your research."

"The Vince Staples Show" — Available now on Netflix

The intrigue: Now starring in his own sitcom, Long Beach rapper Vince Staples proved his acting chops with appearances in "Abbott Elementary" and "White Men Can't Jump (2023)."

Quick takes: The show feels inspired by Donald Glover's "Atlanta," but it doesn't push the envelope as much as the Emmy-winning series did during its run.

"This Is Me…Now: A Love Story" on Prime Video

This star-studded film from the "heart, soul and dreams" of Jennifer Lopez is a visual companion to her new album "This Is Me…Now." Available Friday.

"The Dynasty: New England Patriots" on Apple TV+

Miss football already? This documentary chronicles the success of the New England Patriots over two decades and includes interviews with Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and Randy Moss. Available Friday.

"Players" on Netflix

Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis star in this new rom-com about a New York sports writer and pick-up artist who unexpectedly falls for one of her hook-ups. Available now.

"Welcome Home, Franklin" on Apple TV+

This new "Peanuts" short film serves as the origin story for Franklin and depicts how he became friends with Charlie Brown. Available Friday.

Flashback: "Peanuts" creator Charles M. Schulz introduced Franklin, a Black child, in the comic strip months after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

"Churchy" on BET+

Comedian Kevin Fredericks is the producer and star of this new series about a preacher who starts his own church in Lubbock, Texas, in order to show his father he can lead a congregation. Available now.

"Life & Beth" season 2 on Hulu

Beth (Amy Schumer) and John (Michael Cera) seek help from therapists, psychics and others as they begin to start their family.

The intrigue: Guest stars this season include Jennifer Coolidge, Beanie Feldstein, Big Freedia and Tim Meadows. Available Friday.

"Five Blind Dates" on Prime Video

A young woman named Lia goes on five blind dates in order to find the key to saving a struggling tea shop she inherited from her grandmother. Available now.

"Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All" on Netflix