Racial wealth gap widens despite wage progress

Data: Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Chart: Axios Visuals Since the pandemic, wage gains for Black Americans have outpaced those for white people — but wealth inequality deepened, finds new research from the New York Fed. Why it matters: The research, which looks at changes from 2019 to the third quarter of 2023, demonstrates how firmly entrenched the racial wealth gap is in the U.S.

What happened: All three groups saw gains in the value of their homes. The difference maker came from the big gains in the stock market in 2021 — white households have far more of their wealth in equities than Black or Hispanic households.

Black and Hispanic households saw the value of their financial assets fall over this period.

saw the value of their financial assets fall over this period. More than 50% of Black and Hispanic wealth is held in pensions, and a smaller share in stocks and mutual funds.

The big picture: The overall real net worth of white households eclipses that held by Black and Hispanic people in the U.S.

White wealth jumped to $112.8 trillion in Q3 2023 from $87.5 trillion in Q1 2019.

For Hispanics it rose to $3.1 trillion, from $2.6 trillion. And for Black households wealth fell to $4.6 trillion from $4.7 trillion.

Yes, but: The wage picture is different. Real weekly wages for Black Americans rose 8% over the period the NY Fed examined, from $291 at the beginning of 2019 to $315 in Q3 2023.