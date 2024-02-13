Skip to main content
Feb 13, 2024 - Energy & Environment

Charted: EVs dominate gas-powered vehicles in Super Bowl ads

Number of <span style="padding: 5px; background: #00C46B; color: white">electric</span> and <span style="padding: 5px; background: #FFAF5E;">non-electric</span> vehicle Super Bowl ads
Data: BloombergNEF; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

It wasn't as high scoring an affair compared with prior years, but electric vehicles once again beat their gas-powered counterparts in Super Bowl ads.

Why it matters: The costly buys — millions of dollars for each 30 seconds — reflect "the ability of these spots to drive domestic consumption trends," BloombergNEF analyst Corey Cantor writes.

State of play: This year Volkswagen, Kia, BMW and Toyota all showed off electric models to the massive audience.

The intrigue: Detroit automakers stayed on the sidelines this year, Cantor writes, citing the need to cut costs. Lost revenues from last year's auto strike may have played a role, he notes.

