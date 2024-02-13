NYC's remote learning snow day falls short

Children sled at Brooklyn's Prospect Park as a large winter storm makes its way across the area on Feb. 13. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City's pivot to remote learning amid a snowstorm on Tuesday was met with hiccups and frustration. The big picture: As the biggest snowstorm in more than two years hit NYC, the district tested – and somewhat botched – a switch to pandemic-era online instruction, fueling a debate among parents on whether districts should opt for snow days instead.

What's happening: The district announced Monday morning that all New York City public schools would close Tuesday due to expected severe weather conditions, and instruction would take place remotely.

As students tried to log on to class Tuesday morning, some were unable to access the system.

Driving the news: Chancellor David Banks blamed the glitch on IBM, saying the tech company did not expand its capacity despite being notified in advance that more than a million students and teachers would be logging in from 7:30am to 8am.

"The capacity should have been at full expansion from the very beginning," Banks said during a news briefing.

He said Tuesday's online learning was a test, and "I don't think that we passed this test." The chancellor said there would be a full analysis to see what took place to prevent it from happening again on future remote days.

What they're saying: "To say that I am disappointed, frustrated, and angry is an understatement," Banks said. "I want all parents of our students across the entire city to understand that I share the frustration that many of them had to endure."

Mayor Eric Adams called it a "teaching moment" for both the city and IBM.

"Remote learning's going to be with us for a while," Adams said. "The goal is to get perfection, and there's a journey to get perfection."

An IBM spokesperson told Axios the company "has been working closely with New York City schools to address this situation as quickly as possible."

The issues have been largely resolved, the spokesperson said, "and we regret the inconvenience to students and parents across the city."

Where it stands: By noon, about 850,000 students and teachers were able to log on, the chancellor said.

Schools are scheduled to reopen in person on Wednesday, per the district.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from IBM.