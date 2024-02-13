Share on email (opens in new window)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Nova-C lander launches on Feb. 15 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images

Intuitive Machines became the latest company to attempt a private lunar landing after its spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Thursday. Why it matters: If the company's mission is successful, it will be the first U.S. robotic lunar landing since the Surveyor 7 spacecraft in 1968 and may mark the start of the anticipated era of for-profit moon exploration.

Liftoff was planned for early Wednesday morning, but SpaceX postponed it until 1:05am EST Thursday morning because of fuel temperature anomalies during launch preparations.

The lander is scheduled to spend a week in space before attempting to land on the moon on Feb. 22, per NBC News.

Here's how the company stacks up against competitors:

The Intuitive Machines mission, dubbed "IM-1" by the company, is also the first of five private moon missions this year.

Astrobotic Technology, another private space company, attempted to become the first to land a commercial spacecraft on the moon last month, but the mission failed just hours after launch.

Astrobotic Technology's lander was carrying cremated human remains and DNA collected by two other private companies and NASA science experiments.

Driving the news: Japan became the fifth country to land a spacecraft on the moon last month after a robotic explorer developed by its space agency touched down in the Sea of Nectar.

After launch, Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander is expected to reach the moon on Feb. 22 and will attempt to shuttle a host of NASA science experiments to the lunar south pole region.

The seven NASA instruments on board will observe fine dust just above the lunar surface and take precise measurements to determine Nova-C's location, movement and fuel usage during its descent.

NASA is particularly interested in the moon's south pole region because it's home to extreme — but contradictory — light and temperature conditions and could one day host manned lunar missions.

Of note: Being a private spacecraft, the Nova-C lander will be carrying several payloads from other companies and organizations.

These include the EagleCam, a camera built by students and faculty at Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University that will snap a "selfie" of Nova-C during descent.

It will also put down a cube carrying artist Jeff Koons' 125 miniature stainless steel sculptures depicting the phases of the moon.

By the numbers: After IM-1, Intuitive Machines has two other lunar lander missions planned this year.

Astrobotic Technology will make a second attempt at a lunar landing in late 2024. Its Griffin lander is set to deliver a rover developed by NASA to prospect for lunar resources.

Firefly Aerospace also has one set for later this year,

The big picture: The five missions are part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services, a program the space agency started in 2018 to contract private companies to deliver its instruments to the moon's south pole region.

So far, 14 companies have developed robotic landers and rovers and are eligible to bid for NASA payload contracts.

How it works: The companies are required to carry NASA's experiments, but they can also deliver private payloads if there's room aboard their spacecrafts.

NASA's experiments will collect data primarily supporting NASA's Artemis lunar explorations program.

The space agency currently expects to complete the first manned lunar landing in five decades in 2026, though the Artemis program has faced several delays so far.

The last manned lunar mission was Apollo 17 in 1972.

Editor's note: This story was updated with new developments.