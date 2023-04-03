NASA astronauts Christina Hammock Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will be the first people to launch on a journey toward the Moon in decades, NASA announced Monday.

Why it matters: The four crewmembers were named as part of the Artemis II mission around the Moon. They are set to launch next year, paving the way for a future mission to land a yet-to-be-announced crew on the Moon in 2025.

What's happening: Glover, Reid, Koch and Hansen won't land on the Moon for this mission, but they will fly by the natural satellite, testing out many of the systems necessary for future missions before coming back to Earth.

"We need to celebrate this moment in human history because Artemis II is more than a mission to the Moon and back," Glover said during the announcement event.

"It's more than a mission that has to happen before we send people to the surface of the Moon. It is the next step that gets humanity to Mars ... And this crew will never forget that."

Background: NASA's Artemis program is the space agency's bid to get astronauts back to the surface of the Moon since the final Apollo landing in 1972.

The program scored its first huge success last year with the successful first launch of the Space Launch System rocket integrated with an uncrewed Orion spacecraft.

What to watch: NASA still has a long way to go before it's able to land its Artemis III crew on the lunar surface.