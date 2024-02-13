Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, earlier this month. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital on Tuesday after being treated for a bladder issue. The big picture: Austin was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday "with discomfort and concern from a bladder issue related to his December 2023 prostate cancer surgery," per a Tuesday evening statement from doctors at the hospital.

He transferred duties to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks while he was treated in the critical care unit, where doctors said a "diagnostic evaluation identified the cause of his bladder issue."

This was corrected with non-surgical procedures on Monday, according to the statement.

Zoom out: Austin is due to testify before Congress after initial secrecy surrounding his January hospitalization due to complications from prostate cancer treatment was criticized by lawmakers from both parties.

What's next: "On the advice of his doctors, Secretary Austin will recuperate and perform his duties remotely from home for a period before returning to work at the Pentagon later this week," per a Defense Department statement.

He's scheduled to deliver opening remarks on Wednesday at a virtual meeting of defense officials from nearly 50 nations to discuss Russia's war on Ukraine.

Go deeper: Defense Secretary Austin admits "we fell short" on hospitalization