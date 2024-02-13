Kushner's Affinity Partners still looking for Middle East deals

Starting a private equity fund wasn't the plan for Jared Kushner when he left the White House, the former White House adviser said at Axios BFD in Miami Tuesday. Why it matters: Kushner was a major figure in the Trump White House's efforts to broker normalization between Israel and several of its its Arab neighbors.

Context: At the BFD, Kushner said the pivot to private equity wasn't a plan, even though the entity, Affinity Partners, was incorporated soon after his departure from the White House.

Miami-based Affinity Partners is backed by $2 billion from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

What they're saying: "That was just a name that I set up as a shell entity," Kushner said.

"I didn't know what we were going to do exactly," he said.

Yes, but: Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, and the subsequent war in Gaza have complicated efforts to bring Middle Eastern investment to Israel. But Affinity is still looking.