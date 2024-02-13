ChatGPT will create a digital memory to help personalize its responses

OpenAI is adding a feature that will allow ChatGPT to remember both information about individual users and how they want the chatbot to respond to different types of queries. Why it matters: It's another step in allowing the chatbot to customize itself to the person using it.

Details: The new memory feature is similar to giving custom instructions to ChatGPT and allows that information to be stored for future queries.

The feature is rolling out to a small number of free and paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

OpenAI says the memory feature will be made available to business customers once the company is ready to broadly release the feature.

How it works: Users can explicitly ask ChatGPT to remember something.

They will be able to see what ChatGPT is storing as memories, delete individual items from memory or delete the entire collection of memories.

People will also be able to opt in and out of the memory feature and choose whether any feedback is used to train OpenAI's models.

An incognito-like mode will be available allowing people to conduct queries without drawing on memories.

Between the lines: OpenAI says it recognizes that the memory feature also raises additional safety and privacy concerns.

It says it has "taken steps to assess and mitigate biases, and steer ChatGPT away from proactively remembering sensitive information, like your health details - unless you explicitly ask it to."

