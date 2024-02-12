Pharma showed up for the big game

Menopause is in, toenail fungus is out.

The big picture: A 60-second ad for Astellas' new menopause treatment for hot flashes aired just before Super Bowl kickoff yesterday, while Pfizer had some of history's greatest scientists rocking out to Queen to promote its cancer work.

Zoom in: The spot from Astellas, which also ran an ad in last year's big game to raise awareness of hot flashes from menopause, helped elevate an issue that's long been overlooked but is gaining more attention.

Pfizer's ad underscored the importance of its recent $43 billion acquisition of Seagen, a leader in oncology drugs, to lift a company that's struggled since COVID-19 product sales fell off.

Zoom out: At over $6 billion annually, drug advertising is big business in the U.S., the only country besides New Zealand that allows pharma to pitch its wares directly to consumers.