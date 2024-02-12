Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Oilfield consolidation was last year's top M&A trend, and it may be a repeat performance.

Driving the news: Diamondback Energy on Monday announced an agreement to buy privately held Endeavor Energy Partners for $26 billion in cash and stock.

The combined company would become the Permian Basin's third-largest producer, and hold 838,000 net acres that produce around 816,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

Diamondback says the $26 billion price-tag includes assumed debt.

The big picture: This comes against the backdrop of elevated oil prices, in part driven by Middle Eastern conflicts, record-high domestic production, and strong profits.

But the biggest M&A driver is acreage scarcity in strong shale plays like the Permian, particularly as some existing wells have run dry.

It's literally a land grab, as we noted last December when Occidental agreed to buy CrownRock for $12 billion.

The big question: Will the Federal Trade Commission be moved to act by the preponderance of oilfield mergers, if not by the individual transactions.

The agency currently is investigating at least three pending deals: Exxon's $65 billion deal for Pioneer Natural Resources; Chevron's $60 billion tie-up with Hess; and Occidental/CrownRock.

And that doesn't even address broader energy industry compression, like last month's natural gas deal between Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy.

The bottom line: The shale property limits aren't going to change, so expect these deals to keep flowing unless there's a major change to the macro or regulatory conditions.