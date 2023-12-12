Shale oil deals are defying the M&A slump

Share on email (opens in new window)

U.S. shale oil deals are booming, in defiance of the broader M&A slowdown and talk about an energy transition.

Driving the news: Occidental Petroleum yesterday said it would pay around $12 billion to buy CrownRock, an energy producer focused on the Permian Basin in West Texas.

The primary seller is Lime Rock Partners, one of several private equity firms now cashing in on prescient acreage bets from more than a decade ago.

It's also expected to spark additional M&A, as Oxy likely will divest other assets to finance the purchase.

The big picture: The Permian Basin alone has been the focus of more than two dozen deals so far in 2023, representing a record $100 billion+ in value.

And that doesn't even include other shale-focused deals like Chevron paying $7.6 billion for PDC Energy.

Behind the scenes: This is literally a land grab.

Big Oil is rushing to secure a limited supply of high-quality acreage, much of which already has existing infrastructure.

Or, as Wood Mackenzie analyst Rob Clarke puts it: "Scarcity drives action."

Zoom out: It's also what Axios' Ben Geman calls a "both/and" approach, as companies like Oxy have spent big money in climate tech areas like carbon dioxide removal.

The bottom line: The Permian Basin may not host another $100 billion of deals next year, but there's plenty more shale M&A to come.