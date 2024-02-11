Data: Customs and Border Protection; Chart: Axios Visuals. Note: Fiscal years begin Oct. 1 of the previous year.

The origins of people seeking entry into the U.S. at the southern border have shifted dramatically during the past decade — from a majority of Mexican adults to a diverse mix of children, families and adults from all over the world.

Why it matters: The rapidly changing dynamics — coupled with outdated immigration laws and infrastructure — is a recipe for disaster. It's why Presidents Obama, Trump and now Biden all faced never-before-seen border crises.

Zoom in: The current border crisis has its roots in 2014, when rival gangs in Central America forced families and unaccompanied kids to flee during Obama's second term at unprecedented levels.

Continued violence in Central America pushed more families and teens to northern Mexico during the Trump presidency, with a notable surge in 2019.

During Biden's presidency, the pandemic's aftermath, global crises and smuggling networks have pushed migrants to the border from South America and beyond, including Ukraine and China.

Flashback: Border apprehensions in the 1980s came amid civil wars in Central America. Increases in the 1990s stemmed from the peso crisis in Mexico.

Before the 2010s, the majority of illegal border crossers were not caught by Border Patrol, American Immigration Council's Aaron Reichlin-Melnick notes.

Yes, but: Apprehension numbers have little to do with changes in enforcement tactics or new policies, David J. Bier, associate director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, tells Axios.