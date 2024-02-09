New weight-loss drugs linked to lower risk of depression: study

Patients taking some new diabetes and weight-loss drugs are less likely to be diagnosed with depression and anxiety after starting the medication, according to a study of over 4 million patient records.

Why it matters: It adds to evidence that the class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists do not increase risk of depression following anecdotal reports of increased suicidal thoughts in patients taking them.

A recent preliminary review by the Food and Drug Administration found no evidence linking GLP-1s to suicidal thoughts or actions, and a recent federal study found a lower risk of suicidal thoughts in patients taking a certain GLP-1 compared with those taking earlier versions of weight-loss drugs.

Details: The new study by Epic Research examined the electronic health records of more than 3 million patients with diabetes and about 930,000 non-diabetic patients who were taking GLP-1s.

Among both diabetic and non-diabetic patients, most versions of the GLP-1s were correlated with a decreased likelihood of depression compared with those who were not taking the drugs.

Diabetic patients taking medications with tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, saw the greatest reduction in the likelihood of depression at 65%. The same ingredient is the main component in Zepbound, which the FDA approved for weight loss in November.

Among non-diabetic patients, the greatest reduction in the likelihood of depression was seen in those taking semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy.

There was no statistical difference in rates of depression among patients taking GLP-1s with the active ingredient liraglutide, sold under the brand name Victoza and Saxenda.

Researchers found similar results when looking at anxiety. However, they found that only non-diabetic patients saw a reduced likelihood of anxiety when taking semaglutide.

Our thought bubble: This may also lend further evidence these drugs may be valuable for the treatment of depression — adding to the growing list of other potential applications of GLP-1s being studied, including for heart disease, addiction and kidney failure.