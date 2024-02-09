Colin Jost will headline 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner

Share on email (opens in new window)

U.S. comedians Michael Che (L) and Colin Jost (R) in 2019. Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Colin Jost will headline the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner in April, the Association announced Friday.

The big picture: The annual bash is one of D.C.'s biggest events, drawing White House officials, lawmakers, celebrities and scores of journalists.

Jost started writing for SNL in 2005 and has been the co-anchor of its "Weekend Update" segment since 2014. He has previously hosted special editions related to presidential elections.

"His sharp insights perfectly meet this remarkable time of divided politics, and a presidential campaign careening toward a rematch," Kelly O'Donnell, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, said in a statement.

Details: The dinner will be held on April 27 in Washington, D.C.

Flashback: Former President Trump declined invitations to attend the annual dinner, where presidents have historically been the target of jokes, from 2017 to 2019.

The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

