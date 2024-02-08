TikTok sued by former executive alleging gender discrimination

The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on August 27, 2020, in Culver City, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A former executive at TikTok filed a complaint against the app and its parent company ByteDance on Thursday over allegations that she was subjected to discrimination and retaliation.

The big picture: Attorneys for Katie Puris, who was the Global Head of Brand & Creative at TikTok, claim she experienced multiple forms of discrimination and was "ultimately unlawfully terminated," per a court filing.

Puris is seeking "declaratory, injunctive, and equitable relief, as well as monetary damages."

Details: In the complaint, filed in a federal court in New York, Puris' attorneys allege that she was "subjected to disparate treatment and ultimately unlawfully terminated because Lidong Zhang [chairman of ByteDance] and other corporate executives determined that Ms. Puris lacked the docility and meekness specifically required of female employees."

They also claim that Zhang had a "stereotypical view of the way women should behave" and that Puris "did not fit that stereotypical gender mold."

Her attorneys also claim that when "Puris reported she was sexually harassed at an off-site TikTok event," the app and its parent company "failed to respond appropriately, causing Ms. Puris to choose between her own safety and work opportunities."

Her attorneys also claim that after she reported the alleged "discriminatory treatment and sexual harassment," TikTok and ByteDance "failed to take any corrective action."

What she's saying: "As a woman who started her career in 1995, I was taught to be quiet if I wanted to be successful. Gender discrimination and sexual harassment were commonplace, but speaking out was career suicide," Puris said in a statement regarding the complaint.

"Wisdom has taught me that I no longer need to be silenced or afraid to fight for change."

Representatives for TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Thursday.

