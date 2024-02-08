GOP gains critical vote to impeach Mayorkas as Scalise plans return

Share on email (opens in new window)

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) will return to Congress after more than a month of cancer treatment and recovery, his office said Thursday.

Why it matters: It puts Republicans one step closer to impeaching Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, which could happen as soon as next Tuesday.

What they're saying: "Leader Scalise has successfully completed his autologous stem cell treatment and has been medically cleared to resume travel," his office said in a statement.

"He is in complete remission and will be returning to Washington next week for votes. He is thankful for his positive prognosis, and for the support of his medical team, family, colleagues, and fellow Louisianans."

The big picture: House Republicans failed to impeach Mayorkas on Tuesday over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

With Scalise absent and all Democrats present and voting against impeachment, the vote ended in a tie after three Republicans defected.

House Democrats, for their part, are preparing to try to repeat their rare feat of full attendance for when the House returns Tuesday.

