Five Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash

The U.S. Marine Corps' Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter is seen on June 16, 2022. Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The five Marines aboard a helicopter that crashed in California earlier this week were confirmed dead on Thursday.

Driving the news: The helicopter, on a routine training flight from Nevada to California, was reported overdue on Tuesday after not arriving in San Diego as scheduled.

The helicopter was located Wednesday morning in Pine Valley, Calif., — about 50 miles from the air station in San Diego. Authorities said search and rescue operations were underway to locate the five Marines on board.

State of play: "It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines," Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday.