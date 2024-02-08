20 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Five Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash
The five Marines aboard a helicopter that crashed in California earlier this week were confirmed dead on Thursday.
Driving the news: The helicopter, on a routine training flight from Nevada to California, was reported overdue on Tuesday after not arriving in San Diego as scheduled.
- The helicopter was located Wednesday morning in Pine Valley, Calif., — about 50 miles from the air station in San Diego. Authorities said search and rescue operations were underway to locate the five Marines on board.
State of play: "It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines," Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday.
- The names of the deceased Marines were not released.
- The press release noted that efforts to recover the Marines' remains have begun and an investigation is underway.
- "These pilots and crewmembers were serving a calling greater than self and were proud to do so. We will forever be grateful for their call to duty and selfless service," Borgschulte added.