Americans under 40 saw a massive increase in wealth since 2019

Data: New York Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans under 40 saw their wealth rise by a staggering 80% since pre-pandemic — a far higher rate than any other age group, per new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Why it matters: This is about "stonks and stimmies" — as well as the risk-taking proclivities of youth.

In other words: During the pandemic, those under 40, many flush with stimulus checks, took to the stock market and saw big gains.

Zoom in: The big differentiator between the young and the old was in financial assets, according to the NY Fed's analysis.

Those under 40 saw the value of their financial assets rise more than 50% from Q1 2019 to Q3 2023. Those who were 40-54 saw a 3% increase, and those over 54 saw their financial assets rise 20%.

The under-40 crowd's share of financial assets invested in stocks and mutual funds rose by 39%, while the share for those 40-55 decreased, and for the 55+ crowd, it grew by 12%.

Of note: The data doesn't distinguish between changes in asset allocation and changes in returns (more money gained from those investments). The results are a combination of both.

What they're saying: The shift "likely reflects the fact that younger adults, being farther away from retirement, can afford to invest in risky assets at a higher rate than older adults," the researchers write in a blog post published Wednesday.

"The youngest age group is also the poorest and thus received much of the COVID-era fiscal stimulus, granting them excess savings to invest in equities."

Many of these folks also didn't have to make a student loan payment for most of that period.

Meanwhile: All age groups saw gains in the value of their homes — real estate assets increased about 40%.

Reality check: Overall, the older cohort is far wealthier than the young. The net worth of those 55 and over was $97 trillion in the third quarter of 2023.

That's compared to $8.6 trilly for Americans under 40.

Plus: That wealth — and these wealth gains — were not distributed evenly. Plenty of younger people spent their stimulus checks right away on immediate needs.

The bottom line: If you just measure it in dollars, young adults won the pandemic.