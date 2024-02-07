The Environmental Protection Agency just tightened standards for tiny, pervasive soot particles from construction sites, smokestacks, tailpipes, wildfires and other sources.

Why it matters: This form of air pollution is dangerous. It's linked to asthma, irregular heartbeats, bronchitis, even premature death in people with heart or lung disease, per the EPA.

Environmental groups — a key Democratic political constituency — loudly cheered, calling it an important public health move.

But business groups, citing steady improvements in air quality, say ratcheting down requirements again would throttle development and jobs.

State of play: The agency is imposing a new annualized exposure mandate for fine particulates of 9 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), down from the current 12 µg/m3 requirement.

Zoom in: The agency estimates the rule will provide $46 billion in net health benefits in 2032, the earliest date that states must begin achieving the lower levels.

These projected upsides in 2032 include up to 4,500 avoided premature deaths and 800,000 avoided cases of asthma symptoms.

EPA says compliance costs are a tiny fraction of the benefit value. It rejects claims the rule hurts the economy, noting that since 2000, this pollution has fallen 42% while gross domestic product climbed 52%.

Yes, but: Many industries — petroleum, metals, mining, and forest and paper, to name just a few — allege dire economic outcomes from tougher mandates.

A late 2023 letter to the White House warns of "permitting gridlock" and "no room" for further development — even climate-friendly infrastructure — in some areas.

"For each level of increased stringency of the standards, the burdens on states and manufacturers increase exponentially," a suite of industry groups wrote.

The intrigue: This is among the most heavily lobbied EPA rules of the Biden era.

Backers and critics held dozens of closed-door talks with White House and EPA staff to sway the outcome (check this "meetings" link).

Threat level: Multiple studies show people of color face higher exposure to fine particulates.

Reproduced from EPA; Chart: Axios Visuals

There have been improvements in lowering soot concentrations, but a significant number of places would not currently meet the new limits (see above).

It's a broad national snapshot based on 361 monitoring sites, so your mileage may vary.

Yes, but: "EPA expects that 99% of U.S. counties will be able to meet the revised PM2.5 annual standard with actions already in place as of 2032," EPA said.

What we're watching: Potential litigation, and whether a potential Trump administration would seek to alter the rule, or stop defending it in court.