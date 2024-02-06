Pharmacies are struggling to refill their own ranks

Pharmacy retail chains staking their future on expanding the health care services they offer are running into a big problem: It's getting harder to draw the next generation of pharmacists amid turmoil in the industry.

Why it matters: The pharmacies' ambitions to become go-to providers for vaccinations, patient monitoring and even prescribing are being threatened by workforce shortages and burnout, as well as a flagging talent pipeline from the nation's pharmacy schools.

Driving the news: Walgreens on Monday announced a partnership with pharmacy school deans at 17 universities to better align training with the changing pharmacy business model.

But the goal is also, in part, to address the industry's image problem.

What they're saying: "We have got to evolve this to get people excited to get back in the industry," Rick Gates, chief pharmacy officer at Walgreens, told Axios.

The big picture: There's been a steady drop in applications to pharmacy schools, falling 64% from nearly 100,000 in 2012 to about 36,000 in 2022, according to the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

In 2022, there were 13,323 graduates from four-year pharmacy programs, down from 14,223 the previous year and the largest drop since 1983, per AACP data.

Widely publicized staff walkouts in recent months have called attention to increased workload demands that pharmacists warned are making them more prone to errors.

There's been a big shift from the time when pharmacists were revered members of their community, said Frank Harvey, CEO of Surescripts and a pharmacist. Expanding the services that pharmacists provide, while cutting down other workloads, can help restore that respect, he said.

"We've gone through this 20- or 30- or 40-year span where the pharmacists' job got diluted," he said. "If we could just get it back to what the perception was 50 years ago."

"We were seen as the doc, you know? I had a ton of my patients who used to call me, 'Doc, can you help me out with this?'"

Zoom in: The University of North Carolina's Eshelman School of Pharmacy, which is part of the new Walgreens initiative, two years ago added more comprehensive education around the business of health care.

"They didn't really understand the business of health care in this country. How does a drug get from a manufacturer to a patient?" Angela Kashuba, the school's dean, told Axios.

It's an example of the kind of updates that need to take place in pharmacy schools, she said.

Between the lines: In response to concerns about overwork, national retailers including Walgreens and CVS Health are trying to streamline and eliminate some tasks by investing heavily in automation and micro-fulfillment centers where robots do most of the work.