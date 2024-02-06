House Republicans slam Biden as "anti-Israel" following veto threat

GOP lawmakers are criticizing President Biden for issuing a veto threat against a clean Israel funding bill, saying it's "grossly irresponsible."

Why it matters: Republicans argue that Biden is playing politics with Israel funding, reminiscent of a claim Democrats made against House Republicans in November of politicizing funding by passing a $14.3 billion Israel package that included cuts to the IRS.

The new bill is expected to come up under suspension of the rules, requiring a two-thirds majority.

While most GOP members support the clean Israel bill, members of the House Freedom Caucus came out against it for the lack of offsetting cuts.

What they're saying: Republicans fumed about the White House's position that they should support a bill that addresses the border, Ukraine and Israel — which appears dead in both chambers.

"All politics aside, the most galactically dumb thing that we can do is turn our partner away on a bill that would get bipartisan support just because of politics," Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told Axios.

"Biden's domestic policy is appeasing the radical left and his foreign policy is appeasing Iran. Supporting Israel goes against both," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) told Axios.

"I think it's grossly irresponsible to threaten to veto that bill." Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) said. "I mean originally when we passed months ago we passed the bill to fund that Israel needed and the one complaint about it was they didn't like the pay-fors and the pay-fors are gone."

The big picture: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said the bill could have enough support to override a veto if Biden ultimately attempts to kill the bill.