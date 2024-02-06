54 mins ago - Economy
Fed survey shows signs of credit easing
The Fed's closely watched survey of senior bank lending officers, out Monday, suggests an improvement in access to credit for businesses.
Why it matters: Credit is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, and it got much harder to come by after the Fed launched its rate-hiking campaign in 2022.
- Zoom in: While more respondents to the survey indicated they were tightening credit than easing it, the size of that majority is shrinking — suggesting some bankers are less inclined to cut back on credit than they were before.