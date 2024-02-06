Skip to main content
54 mins ago - Economy

Fed survey shows signs of credit easing

headshot
Data: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Fed's closely watched survey of senior bank lending officers, out Monday, suggests an improvement in access to credit for businesses.

Why it matters: Credit is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, and it got much harder to come by after the Fed launched its rate-hiking campaign in 2022.

  • Zoom in: While more respondents to the survey indicated they were tightening credit than easing it, the size of that majority is shrinking — suggesting some bankers are less inclined to cut back on credit than they were before.
Go deeper