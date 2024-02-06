ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery to form sports streaming service venture
Three of the biggest sports TV companies in the U.S. are creating a joint streaming venture with all of their linear sports TV content, the firms announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: The new service is intended to reach sports fans ditching pricey cable bundles.
- Each company — ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery — will each own one-third of the venture, and they'll need to select a management team, branding and pricing.
- The new service is expected to launch later this year and be available through a new app, built by a team that will be separate from the management leaders at the three companies.
Details: The standalone subscription streaming service will house an unprecedented amount of live sports content from sports networks across all three companies.
- It will primarily monetize through consumer subscription fees. Each network will continue to sell ads against its content on its own networks.
- Each of the three companies involved will have equal board representation for the joint venture. They will each license their sports content to the joint venture on a non-exclusive basis.
How it works: The service will include content from linear TV networks housed by the three companies, which include ESPN, ABC, TNT and Fox, among others.
- It will also include live sports content from ESPN+.
- Those networks all have rights to all of the major professional sporting league events, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, the major college sports divisions and more.
Between the lines: The joint venture has been agreed to on principal terms by all three firms, which have all independently evaluated the opportunity for any regulatory concerns.
- The formation of the service is subject to negotiations among the parties and distributors, with whom the three companies are in early discussions about rights.
The big picture: Live sporting events are the only type of content left that's holding the cable bundle together.
- Even so, millions of people are dropping their cable and satellite subscriptions at a record pace as more live sporting events move to streaming.
What to watch: ESPN is planning to launch its own, separate direct-to-consumer service in 2025, CEO Bob Iger confirmed late last year.
- The network is still in talks with major sports leagues and streamers about a possible strategic partnership.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.