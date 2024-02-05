Yang Hengjun, an Australian writer and pro-democracy blogger, was given a suspended death sentence by a Chinese court on Monday morning local time, five years after he was arrested on espionage charges.

The big picture: Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, said in a statement she's "appalled" at the sentence of Yang, who was based in New York before his detention in 2019, and vowed the Australian government would communicate its response "in the strongest terms."

The 58-year-old novelist and former Chinese diplomat spent two years with his family in New York, where he was a visiting scholar at Columbia University, before he was detained.

Australian officials criticized the closed-door trial of Yang, who has always denied any wrongdoing.

What they're saying: Sydney academic Feng Chongyi told the BBC in a statement that his friend was being "punished by the Chinese government for his criticism of human rights abuses in China and his advocacy for universal values such as ... democracy and the rule of law."