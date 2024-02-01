Exclusive: Shein denies that it's under Chinese cybersecurity review

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo by Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images.

Fast fashion giant Shein is disputing a Wall Street Journal report that it's being investigated by Chinese cybersecurity regulators.

Why it matters: Such a probe, if legitimate, could slow Shein's U.S. IPO plans.

"The company is not under CAC investigation," a Shein spokesperson tells Axios, referencing the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The company previously hadn't commented on the WSJ report.

Zoom out: Shein is headquartered in Singapore and valued by VCs at $66 billion.