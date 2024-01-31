"You have blood on your hands," Graham tells tech CEOs at Senate hearing

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during a hearing in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 31 about social media platforms. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday admonished the CEOs of large tech and social media companies for harming young users.

Why it matters: The hearing, with leaders of Meta, TikTok, Snap and X, is focused on digital safety, including child sexual exploitation, as artificial intelligence compounds what lawmakers have called an urgent issue.

"You have blood on your hands," Graham told the tech leaders during his opening remarks.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.