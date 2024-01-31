Skip to main content
15 mins ago - Technology

"You have blood on your hands," Graham tells tech CEOs at Senate hearing

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks into a microphone looking off camera

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during a hearing in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 31 about social media platforms. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday admonished the CEOs of large tech and social media companies for harming young users.

Why it matters: The hearing, with leaders of Meta, TikTok, Snap and X, is focused on digital safety, including child sexual exploitation, as artificial intelligence compounds what lawmakers have called an urgent issue.

  • "You have blood on your hands," Graham told the tech leaders during his opening remarks.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

