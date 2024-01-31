15 mins ago - Technology
"You have blood on your hands," Graham tells tech CEOs at Senate hearing
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday admonished the CEOs of large tech and social media companies for harming young users.
Why it matters: The hearing, with leaders of Meta, TikTok, Snap and X, is focused on digital safety, including child sexual exploitation, as artificial intelligence compounds what lawmakers have called an urgent issue.
- "You have blood on your hands," Graham told the tech leaders during his opening remarks.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.