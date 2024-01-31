Ozempic maker now worth more than $500 billion

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Surging demand for blockbuster anti-obesity drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy lifted Novo Nordisk's market value past $500 billion on Wednesday, cementing the Danish drugmaker's status as Europe's biggest company by market cap.

Why it matters: The company's value is more than $100 billion above Denmark's entire GDP, and the GLP-1 drugs could help its sales grow as much as 26% this year.

Driving the news: Novo beat earnings estimates on Wednesday, posting a net profit of 83.7 billion Danish kroner, or roughly $12 billion, for 2023. That's up about 51% over year-earlier results.

There's been an explosion in demand for the drugs to treat diabetes and obesity, and Novo commands a 55% global market share of the market through Ozempic and Wegovy, which share a common ingredient.

By the numbers: In its year-end earnings report, the company's said its GLP-1 diabetes sales rose 52%. Obesity care sales grew by 154% in 2023, mainly via sales in the U.S.

Ozempic sales topped 95.7 billion in Danish kroner, or about $13.9 billion. About 66% of those sales came from the U.S.

Wegovy sales were more than 31.3 billion Danish kroner, or roughly $4.5 billion. More than 90% of Wegovy's sales came from the U.S.

What to watch: The company said Wednesday it more than doubled supplies of the starter dose of Wegovy in the United States, to address shortages.

"We'll gradually scale that as we are scaling our supply capacity so we have a sustainable supply chain in place, including the necessary inventories to avoid the stop-go pattern that we saw in the past," company CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen said during a call with analysts.

Of note: Novo is among the drug companies suing the Biden administration to scuttle Medicare drug price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act, saying they amount to unconstitutional government price controls.