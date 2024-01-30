56 mins ago - Science
In photos: "Extraordinary" Webb telescope images detail 19 spiral galaxies
A "treasure trove" of images featuring 19 nearby spiral galaxies that the James Webb Space Telescope captured were released by NASA and partner agencies on Monday.
Why it matters: Scientists are studying the images and their analysis will "advance our understanding of star formation and the evolution of spiral galaxies," per a statement from the European Space Agency.
