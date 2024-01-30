DeSantis eyes '28 as he moves on from failed campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' behavior since suspending his presidential campaign a week ago has the hallmarks of a candidate who has learned from his mistakes — and is eyeing a course correction for a potential round two.

Why it matters: Republicans have privately and publicly marveled at how much more comfortable and effective DeSantis has appeared in his recent communications.

Two days after dropping out, for example, DeSantis posted a selfie video with his young son Mason predicting the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers would face off in the Super Bowl.

It was one of the most humanizing moments in a brutal year for the Florida governor (and, as DeSantis pointed out Monday, Mason's predictions were spot-on).

Zoom out: Despite endorsing former President Trump the previous day, DeSantis pulled no punches on the former president in his first interview since exiting the race last week.

In another pair of selfie videos, DeSantis railed against the Senate's burgeoning border compromise and outlined the constitutional case for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott taking border enforcement into the state's hands.

On Monday, DeSantis revealed that the Florida legislature is working to certify four amendments under Article V of the Constitution — including term limits for members of Congress and a balanced budget requirement.

The bottom line: DeSantis, who is only 45, seems determined to prove his potential leadership in a post-Trump GOP was not thoroughly squandered by his failed campaign.