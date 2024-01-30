15 mins ago - Politics & Policy
DeSantis eyes '28 as he moves on from failed campaign
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' behavior since suspending his presidential campaign a week ago has the hallmarks of a candidate who has learned from his mistakes — and is eyeing a course correction for a potential round two.
Why it matters: Republicans have privately and publicly marveled at how much more comfortable and effective DeSantis has appeared in his recent communications.
- Two days after dropping out, for example, DeSantis posted a selfie video with his young son Mason predicting the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers would face off in the Super Bowl.
- It was one of the most humanizing moments in a brutal year for the Florida governor (and, as DeSantis pointed out Monday, Mason's predictions were spot-on).
Zoom out: Despite endorsing former President Trump the previous day, DeSantis pulled no punches on the former president in his first interview since exiting the race last week.
- In another pair of selfie videos, DeSantis railed against the Senate's burgeoning border compromise and outlined the constitutional case for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott taking border enforcement into the state's hands.
- On Monday, DeSantis revealed that the Florida legislature is working to certify four amendments under Article V of the Constitution — including term limits for members of Congress and a balanced budget requirement.
The bottom line: DeSantis, who is only 45, seems determined to prove his potential leadership in a post-Trump GOP was not thoroughly squandered by his failed campaign.