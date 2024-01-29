Exclusive: Essential AI chooses Google's Cloud
Essential AI — an enterprise startup founded by two notable former Googlers — has chosen Google Cloud to power its AI services.
Why it matters: Google, Microsoft and Amazon are trying to convince startups to run their companies in their respective cloud environments versus homegrown generative AI efforts.
Details: Essential AI will leverage Google Cloud TPU v5p chips to train and serve its models and also build its LLMs on top of Google Cloud's global infrastructure.
Catch-up quick: Essential AI was started by Ashish Vaswani and Niki Parmar, two of the authors of a key research paper on the transformer technology that underlies today's large language models.
- The San Francisco startup is backed by March Capital and Thrive Capital, along with investments from AMD, Franklin Venture Partners, Google, KB Investment and Nvidia.
What they're saying: "Our partnership with Essential AI underscores our shared vision to help organizations accelerate their ability to digitally transform with generative AI," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a statement to Axios.