Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Essential AI — an enterprise startup founded by two notable former Googlers — has chosen Google Cloud to power its AI services.

Why it matters: Google, Microsoft and Amazon are trying to convince startups to run their companies in their respective cloud environments versus homegrown generative AI efforts.

Details: Essential AI will leverage Google Cloud TPU v5p chips to train and serve its models and also build its LLMs on top of Google Cloud's global infrastructure.

Catch-up quick: Essential AI was started by Ashish Vaswani and Niki Parmar, two of the authors of a key research paper on the transformer technology that underlies today's large language models.

The San Francisco startup is backed by March Capital and Thrive Capital, along with investments from AMD, Franklin Venture Partners, Google, KB Investment and Nvidia.

What they're saying: "Our partnership with Essential AI underscores our shared vision to help organizations accelerate their ability to digitally transform with generative AI," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a statement to Axios.