Regulators on the other side of the Atlantic are cracking down on U.S. businesses.

The big picture: Amazon and iRobot's pulled deal Monday is just the latest example of Europe's tough stance on competition reviews.

Driving the news: Amazon and the Roomba maker pulled the plug on their $1.4 billion merger, saying they saw "no path" for clearance in the EU.

As part of the deal termination, Amazon will pay $94 million to iRobot, whose shares closed down 8.8%.

Meanwhile, in December, the breakup of Adobe's massive Figma deal came on the heels of a U.K. regulator's warning.

And come March, Big Tech giants face a deadline to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act. It aims to limit "self-preferencing" of services and will lead to more actions like Apple's historic app store overhaul in the region.

And it's not just the tech industry that's in the crosshairs.

European regulators have been eager to bend pharma players' behaviors — including patent system misuse and pay-for-delay deals, Stat News reports. The EU, for example, was early in its opposition to gene-sequencing company Illumina's deal to buy Grail, the maker of cancer tests.

Between the lines: "EU regulators typically take a more aggressive stance than American regulators reviewing the very same conduct under their respective competition laws," researchers from Columbia, Berkeley and others have found.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s antitrust watchdog has become just as important, with its decisions more difficult to challenge and its positions diverging from European regulators.

What to watch: The first real AI rules of the road will come from the EU, Axios' Felix Salmon has previously noted.