Americans’ casino spending is soaring

Data: FactSet, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are taking their cash to the casino at record rates.

Why it matters: It may be another sign that the consumer mood — which has been incredibly sour in the post-pandemic era, is getting much sunnier.

Context: Over the last two months the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey registered its largest jump since the end of the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

The stock market has recently set a string of new record highs.

State of play: The consumer spending numbers published on Friday showed rip-roaring growth that suggests growing economic confidence.

💭 Thought bubble: If anything, the explosion of casino gambling might suggest that Americans are getting a bit too confident. But hey, that's the way animal spirits work.