Former President Trump at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire on Jan. 19. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Republican National Committee is considering a draft resolution to declare former President Trump as the party's presidential nominee.

The big picture: If approved, the party would be naming Trump as their 2024 candidate while Nikki Haley insists the race is "far from over."

Driving the news: The resolution "will be taken up by the Resolutions Committee and they will decide whether to send this resolution to be voted on by the 168 RNC members at our annual meeting next week," RNC spokesperson Keith Schipper told Axios.

He also said such resolutions are brought forward by RNC members, and Chair Ronna McDaniel "doesn't offer resolutions."

David Bossie, an RNC member from Maryland who proposed the draft resolution, did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The Dispatch first reported on the resolution.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Truth Social Wednesday that while he greatly appreciates the RNC wanting to make him their presumptive nominee, "and while they have far more votes than necessary to do it," he feels "for the sake of PARTY UNITY,, that they should NOT go forward with this plan."

He continued saying he should do it the "'Old Fashioned' way, and finish the process off AT THE BALLOT BOX."

Of note: Nikki Haley's campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas told Axios: "Who cares what the R.N.C. says? We'll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party's nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders."

Go deeper: Behind the Curtain: Trump's exponential power surge