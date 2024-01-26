Tech firms court growing demand for male fertility services

Growing awareness about male infertility and shifting cultural attitudes are fueling demand among tech startups offering men at-home fertility services.

Why it matters: Fertility care has historically been marketed toward women, but male fertility is a growing business amid mainstream alarm over falling sperm counts and interest in what screenings may indicate about a man's overall health.

"2023 was the year thought leaders and influencers started talking about this," said Khaled Kteily, CEO of Legacy, which offers at-home semen analysis and sperm freezing.

He said attention paid to the issue by podcasters popular with young men — like Joe Rogan, Andrew Huberman and Peter Attia — is driving a "big uptick" in demand.

The big picture: The U.S. fertility industry was already massive and fast-growing, worth over $30 billion in 2022, according to Grand View Research.

Services for men still make up a relatively small portion of the market at $4 billion, per Grand View.

But they've been gaining plenty of venture capital backing. Most recently, fertility startup Posterity Health banked a $7.5 million funding round last week.

Other companies in the space include YO, Mojo, Path, Fellow and Dadi, which was acquired by telehealth company Ro for $100 million in 2022.

"There does seem to be a lot more discourse and discussion around male fertility lately, which I think is really promising and I think part of that has to do with broadly debunking the myth that infertility is a woman's health issue," said Lux Capital partner Deena Shakir.

Zoom in: The ability to conduct these screenings at home, without having to go into a clinic or doctor's office, is a big selling point for many of these companies, even as the topic becomes less taboo.

Part of the challenge for these companies is further erasing the stigma.

Toward that effort, Legacy is hosting a "sexy sperm party" for influencers, journalists, investors and others in a midtown Manhattan bar next month for a talk about declining sperm counts.

Calling it an "SOS" or "Save Our Sperm" party, the marketing is intentionally cheeky to get attention, Kteily said. But he wants to be clear the message is serious: getting men to see semen as a "check engine light" for their health.

Many of Legacy's clients are men with a partner who are testing due to specific concerns, but about 60% are men who are proactively testing, Kteily said.

It's a trend that Robert Brannigan, vice president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, has also noticed.

"I think that we're seeing an increased appetite for some people wanting to just establish their baseline level fertility and learn before they actively try," Brannigan said.

What we're watching: Innovations around male reproductive health could bring further investment to the field.