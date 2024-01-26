Why bitcoin has slumped since ETFs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bitcoin's fall following this month's ETF launches has much of the crypto community wondering what happened to "buy the rumor, buy the news"?!

Why it matters: These cries of disappointment show a blindspot in the industry's understanding of how Wall Street picks up new things.

It's only been a few days since bitcoin ETFs debuted. As of Day 14, the launch of the nine products has failed to send bitcoin prices to the moon.

In fact, bitcoin's price had fallen roughly 20% before turning around early Friday morning.

Yes, but: Don't blame the ETFs.

In aggregate, accounting for selling too, they've seen at least a billion dollars rush in.

"You can't make the price go down when you're buying," Matt Hougan, Bitwise Asset Management's chief investment officer and ETF expert, told Axios.

The big picture: If anything, blame the hype around ETFs for the lackluster price action in bitcoin.

Folks trying to front-run the launch piled in pre-approval and now appear to be unwinding those trades as expectations overestimated short-term bitcoin sales.

"I still think it's a 'buy the rumor, buy the news' event, but to see it you need to scale out," Hougan says.

Zoom in: Buying of the new ETF products will likely come in stages.

The first wave will bring the traders. The second, registered investment advisers, and the third, the brokerage platforms, Hougan adds.

"The long-term buyers of ETFs are financial advisers and institutions, and they don't buy on Day 1."

Between the lines: A single financial adviser sitting in Des Moines might be extremely bullish on bitcoin, but that adviser couldn't simply park his clients' dollars in the new ETFs at launch, Hougan explains.

First, they'd have to arrange meetings with clients, talk about whether it belongs in their portfolio and discuss how to execute positions.

That doesn't factor in the time it would take to do due diligence on those ETFs, discussions with compliance, Hougan says — and that's the best case in terms of timeline.

Most advisers work with a larger shop, which means waiting for that broker-dealer to do their due diligence, including watching how these different new ETFs trade over time, Hougan says.

The latest: Education initiatives for advisors are already underway. BlackRock, one of the ETF issuers, is set to host a webinar Friday afternoon talking "bitcoin access made easy" and "insights from early market activity."

The bottom line: "We haven't felt the real force of ETF buying," Hougan says.